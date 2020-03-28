Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Science Applications International worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Boston Partners lifted its position in Science Applications International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,555,000 after buying an additional 828,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 183.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 546,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Science Applications International by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,647 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,944 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.