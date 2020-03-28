Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $68,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $125.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

