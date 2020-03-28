SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Market Capitalization Achieves $8,946.40

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $8,946.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

