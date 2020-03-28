Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Seaboard worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $2,836.72 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a 12-month low of $2,614.00 and a 12-month high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

