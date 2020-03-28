Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Update

Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 27th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $2,836.72 on Friday. Seaboard has a one year low of $2,614.00 and a one year high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

