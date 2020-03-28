SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) have trended very positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SEACOR Marine earned a media sentiment score of 3.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

SMHI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 21,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 41.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%.

In other news, Director Charles Fabrikant purchased 15,000 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Also, Director Robert Christopher Regan purchased 62,000 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 108,922 shares of company stock valued at $618,517. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

