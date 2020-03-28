Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seattle Genetics to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.76.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.27. The stock had a trading volume of 989,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,067. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

