Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 27th total of 66,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SECO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Secoo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Secoo stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,324. Secoo has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $200.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

