Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,343 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SIGI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. 425,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

