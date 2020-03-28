Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.93 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $768,267.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, ABCC and OKEx. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.04945233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037042 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003592 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, IDEX, RightBTC, Tidex, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

