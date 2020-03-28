Semux (SEM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,773.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $820,773.61 and $23,773.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034748 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002536 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002299 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

