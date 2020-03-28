Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Update

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,425,700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 27th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXT. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. 452,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.10. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.