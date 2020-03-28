Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $166,407.55 and $2,101.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

