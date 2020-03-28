Sentinel Protocol Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $4.58 million and $3.18 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013042 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00028209 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,043,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

