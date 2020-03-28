Sentinel (SENT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $20,560.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

