Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $71,724.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.04934443 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,328,133,661 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.