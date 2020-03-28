Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,891,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 27th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 30.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 467,943 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 93,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.64. 2,058,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,730. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.