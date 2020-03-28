Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Sherwin-Williams worth $656,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,923,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 364,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,626,000 after acquiring an additional 96,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.42.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.66. 663,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,435. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.13 and a 200-day moving average of $558.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

