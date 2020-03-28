Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $459.66 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $588.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

