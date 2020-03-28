SHIELD Achieves Market Capitalization of $67,039.07 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $67,039.07 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

