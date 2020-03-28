Shift (SHIFT) Price Hits $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Shift has a market capitalization of $340,377.86 and $571.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Shift has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,823,506 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

