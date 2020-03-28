Short Interest in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Drops By 11.6%

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,155,200 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the February 27th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

3M stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.12. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

