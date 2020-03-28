Short Interest in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Expands By 37.5%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 27th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.55 on Friday. AEterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of AEterna Zentaris at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

