Short Interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Declines By 11.2%

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the February 27th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UAVS opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

