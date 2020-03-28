Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Grows By 36.2%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the February 27th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at $813,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 213.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.81 on Friday. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $300.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.01.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

