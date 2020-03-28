Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Drops By 14.2%

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,252,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the February 27th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,284 shares of company stock worth $5,059,480. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

