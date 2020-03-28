Short Interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expands By 32.5%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,427,900 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 27th total of 29,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

