Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expands By 33.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 27th total of 149,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

