Short Interest in Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Declines By 13.3%

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 27th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASFI stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Asta Funding has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. Asta Funding had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 34.79%.

About Asta Funding

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

