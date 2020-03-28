Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Drops By 12.0%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar purchased a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic American accounts for 100.0% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.25 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.