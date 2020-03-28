Short Interest in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Decreases By 13.8%

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 27th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

