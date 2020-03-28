Short Interest in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Declines By 16.0%

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,836,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 27th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 54.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,380. The stock has a market cap of $782.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -1.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,391 shares in the company, valued at $19,776,144.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $137,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,286. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $17,001,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $14,354,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $12,497,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 403,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 332,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,144,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

