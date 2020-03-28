Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Increases By 29.2%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 27th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $117,900 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 96,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 140,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period.

BHB stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

