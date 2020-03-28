Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Drops By 16.4%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,533,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 27th total of 7,810,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Big Lots’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Big Lots by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

