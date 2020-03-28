Short Interest in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Drops By 13.8%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,565,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 27th total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,426 shares of company stock valued at $90,232. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,728,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

