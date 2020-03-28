Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Rises By 38.9%

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 27th total of 117,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 238.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKEP opened at $0.80 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $91.51 million during the quarter.

BKEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

