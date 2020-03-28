Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Rises By 27.6%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 27th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBU. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

