Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Drops By 12.9%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,175,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the February 27th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CPT traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,073. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 611,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.