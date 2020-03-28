Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Rises By 38.6%

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,533,900 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the February 27th total of 20,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.