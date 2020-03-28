Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Declines By 14.0%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,738,200 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 27th total of 12,480,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,045. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

