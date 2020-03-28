Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Drops By 12.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,019,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 27th total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after buying an additional 509,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 986,208 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.73. 984,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.81%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is presently -1,800.00%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.