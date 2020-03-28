Short Interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expands By 30.7%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,534,400 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 27th total of 37,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,414,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.82. 31,261,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,381,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

