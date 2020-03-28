Short Interest in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Decreases By 17.0%

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 27th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Citizens stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688. The company has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of -0.03. Citizens has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Citizens by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Citizens by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

