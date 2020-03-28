Short Interest in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expands By 31.1%

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,200 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 27th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.44. 522,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,547. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,034 shares of company stock worth $645,271. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCOI. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

