Short Interest in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Expands By 39.8%

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,594,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 27th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 539,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CLNC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $449.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.40. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.86%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLNC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 528,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 350,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,515,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 141,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

