Short Interest in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Drops By 12.6%

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the February 27th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 2,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala acquired 13,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc acquired 28,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,108.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,135,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,749 shares of company stock worth $221,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.