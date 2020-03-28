Short Interest in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Declines By 11.0%

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,800 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the February 27th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

CORE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 323,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

