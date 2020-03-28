Short Interest in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Increases By 28.4%

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,395,300 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 27th total of 6,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

NYSE:CCI traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,716. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average is $142.66. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

