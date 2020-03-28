Short Interest in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Decreases By 11.2%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,162,400 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the February 27th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.66. 1,267,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.77. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cummins by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Cummins by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

