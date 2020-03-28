Short Interest in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Expands By 31.8%

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,659,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 27th total of 65,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 798.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DB traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $6.47. 6,155,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,339,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.38. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

